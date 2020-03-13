COVID-19 Claims Second Life in India, 68-Year-Old Delhi Woman Dies

A 68-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has passed away in Delhi, PTI reported, quoting Health Ministry and Delhi government officials. This is India’s second coronavirus-related death.

According to PTI, the death was caused due to co-morbidity of diabetes and hypertension.

The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi.

She became the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the country. On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka.