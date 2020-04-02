Unplanned Implementation of Lockdown Causing Pain: Sonia Gandhi

Top Congress leaders on Thursday, 2 April, discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, with party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for acting in solidarity and helping the disadvantaged during the crisis.

She said while the 21-day nationwide lockdown may have been necessary, the "unplanned manner" of its implementation had caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers all over India.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders discussed the issue at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the country is in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis.