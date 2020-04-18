COVID-19 Claims Lives of Punjab ACP, Revenue Official; CM Condoles

According to PTI, ACP Anil Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 April. His wife, security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday.

On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Saturday to condole Kohli’s death, and also stated that the state had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo on Friday to the virus.