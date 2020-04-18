COVID-19 Claims Lives of Punjab ACP, Revenue Official; CM Condoles
The Ludhiana District Public Relations Office on Saturday, 18 April, took to Twitter to announce that an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Punjab Anil Kohli, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana, had passed away.
According to PTI, ACP Anil Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on 12 April. His wife, security guard and a station house officer tested positive on Friday.
On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Saturday to condole Kohli’s death, and also stated that the state had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo on Friday to the virus.
Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also condoled the death of Kohli.
Gurmail Singh, a 58-year-old revenue official in the state was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhaiana and passed away on Friday, health officials said, according to PTI. Singh had reportedly tested positive for the infection on Thursday night and was admitted to hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness on 14 April.
(With inputs from PTI.)
