Kerala Govt Denies Dilution of COVID-19 Lockdown Guidelines
The Kerala government on Monday, 20 April, said there was some “misunderstanding”, due to which the Centre had objected to dilution of the lockdown protocol after the state had allowed opening of restaurants and MSME industries in municipal areas among others.
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines. “We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding, based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out. The Centre and the state have the same stand with regard to fight the pandemic. There is no contradiction in the stand taken. It's just a misunderstanding we will clear it,” Surendran told the media.
The Union Home Ministry had taken strong objection to the Kerala government’s decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas, saying it amounted to dilution of its lockdown guidelines.
It took to Twitter to say that Kerala has allowed opening of activities prohibited under Consolidated Revised Guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, issued by MHA on 15.04.2020 to fight #COVID19.
In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on 17 April has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities prohibited in the Centre’s consolidated revised guidelines issued on 15 April.
Such additional activities allowed by the government of Kerala include opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four- wheelers and pillion riding on scooters.
This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its 15 April order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.
Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.
(With inputs from PTI)
