Kerala Govt Denies Dilution of COVID-19 Lockdown Guidelines

The Kerala government on Monday, 20 April, said there was some “misunderstanding”, due to which the Centre had objected to dilution of the lockdown protocol after the state had allowed opening of restaurants and MSME industries in municipal areas among others.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines. “We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding, based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out. The Centre and the state have the same stand with regard to fight the pandemic. There is no contradiction in the stand taken. It's just a misunderstanding we will clear it,” Surendran told the media.