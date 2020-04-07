COVID-19: BSF Cancels All Movement of Troops Till 21 April

“To avoid any communication gap, such personnel are being telephonically informed,” a BSF spokesperson at its headquarters here said.

He added that similar instructions have been issued to the centers where training programs were already running and were due to terminate in the coming days.

“No movement before 21 April. Stay wherever you are,” the spokesperson added.

PTI had on Monday reported that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have suspended all non-essential movement of its troops and staffers as they have extended their leaves by another 10 days, till 15 April, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.