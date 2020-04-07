COVID-19: BSF Cancels All Movement of Troops Till 21 April
The Border Security Force (BSF) on 7 April said it has suspended all movement of its troops till 21 April as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.
“Instructions have been issued to all formations of BSF that leave of personnel to be extended upto 21 April who are already on leave and are due to join in the month of April, 2020.”
“To avoid any communication gap, such personnel are being telephonically informed,” a BSF spokesperson at its headquarters here said.
He added that similar instructions have been issued to the centers where training programs were already running and were due to terminate in the coming days.
“No movement before 21 April. Stay wherever you are,” the spokesperson added.
PTI had on Monday reported that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have suspended all non-essential movement of its troops and staffers as they have extended their leaves by another 10 days, till 15 April, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The about 2.5 lakh personnel strength BSF is primarily deployed to guard Indian borders with Paksitan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.
A second-in-command rank officer of the force had tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior's Tekanpur last month.
