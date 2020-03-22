Covid-19: Bengaluru, Eight Districts Under Lockdown Till 31 March

Senior government officials said essential services would include groceries, fuel, medical stores and agriculture services. Industrial establishments in the above districts that employ large number of workers are instructed to deploy them in half numbers on alternate days.

Curfew Extended in Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Sunday afternoon announced that the city will continue to be under Section 144, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew ends at 9pm. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the orders have been extended to stop large gatherings after the curfew is over.