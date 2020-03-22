Covid-19: Bengaluru, Eight Districts Under Lockdown Till 31 March
Nine districts in Karnataka, where patients were tested positive for Covid-19 virus, will be under a lockdown till 31 March, said a statement from the office of the chief minister. As per the statement, the districts under lockdown are:
- Bengaluru Urban
- Bengaluru Rural
- Mangaluru
- Kalaburagi
- Kodagu
- Chikaballapura
- Mysuru
- Belagavi
- Dharwad
Senior government officials said essential services would include groceries, fuel, medical stores and agriculture services. Industrial establishments in the above districts that employ large number of workers are instructed to deploy them in half numbers on alternate days.
Curfew Extended in Bengaluru
Karnataka government on Sunday afternoon announced that the city will continue to be under Section 144, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew ends at 9pm. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the orders have been extended to stop large gatherings after the curfew is over.
Since Bengaluru city is under lockdown, Karnataka Health Department has announced that non-Bengaluru residents in city, who had been asked to go on home quarantine, will be taken in by the government.
“All persons who are in home quarantine and are not residents of Bengaluru but are staying in hotels/ lodges/ hostels etc. will be taken to mass quarantine centers of Dept Of Health and Family Welfare. This is to help them as transport facilities are also stopped. Media is requested to bring it to everyone’s notice.”Karnataka Health Department Statement.
