COVID-19: PM, Prez, MPs to Take 30% Pay Cut Till April 2021
The government on Monday, 6 April, approved an ordinance to reduce allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30 percent for one year, with effect from 1 April, Union Minister Prajash Javadekar announced in a press conference.
The Union Cabinet approved Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954.
The announcement comes amid a worsening economic crisis in India and across the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and adverse impact of the pandemic in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years - Rs 7900 crores - will also go to Consolidated Fund of India, Javadekar said.
The total number of cases in India, as per the health ministry data, stood at 4.067 on Monday with the death toll at 109. At least 292 patients have been cured or discharged.
