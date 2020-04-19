Aarogya Setu Sends Mumbai Woman With No Symptoms Into Quarantine

Launched on 2 April, Aarogya Setu, developed by the Government of India, is a contact tracing tool. It is meant to help determine if you have come in contact with someone “who could have tested COVID-19 positive.”

The app has come under severe criticism for privacy and surveillance concerns as well as the lack of audit and transparency.

Stating that she had downloaded the app and has stayed indoors during the period of the lockdown, the woman said she did not upload anything about her medical history. and neither had she received any notifications from the app regarding her condition.

The couple is awaiting their test results and will be allowed to go home if the results are negative, the report added.