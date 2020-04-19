Aarogya Setu Sends Mumbai Woman With No Symptoms Into Quarantine
A Mumbai resident was moved to a quarantine facility despite an absence of symptoms or medical history but based on an alert the state government received from none other than the Prime Minister’s Office, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.
Officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who along with police had arrived at the woman’s Kalina residence on Thursday, informed her that she, along with her husband would have to be transferred to a quarantine facility in Santa Cruz, leaving their daughter behind.
According to the Express report, on Saturday BMC officials clarified that the action was based on an alert generated by the Aarogya Setu App. The app, registered with the union government passes on the alert to state governments which forwards it to municipal governments and wards for ground level action.
The woman was provided little clarity about the basis for the decision, except that the order had come from the PMO.
Launched on 2 April, Aarogya Setu, developed by the Government of India, is a contact tracing tool. It is meant to help determine if you have come in contact with someone “who could have tested COVID-19 positive.”
The app has come under severe criticism for privacy and surveillance concerns as well as the lack of audit and transparency.
Stating that she had downloaded the app and has stayed indoors during the period of the lockdown, the woman said she did not upload anything about her medical history. and neither had she received any notifications from the app regarding her condition.
The couple is awaiting their test results and will be allowed to go home if the results are negative, the report added.
