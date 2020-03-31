COVID-19: 60% Cut in Salaries of Maha MLAs, MLCs, Including CM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: 60% Cut in Salaries of Maha MLAs, MLCs, Including CM

PTI
India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 31 March, said there would be a 60 percent cut in this month's salaries of public representatives in the state, including the chief minister, in view of coronavirus affecting the economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the decision has been taken after consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and various unions of employees.

In an official statement, Pawar announced a 60 percent cut in the March salaries of the chief minister, all other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and representatives of local governing bodies.

Also Read : No Need to Panic, Adequate Stocks of Essential Commodities: Uddhav

“The salaries of Class I and II will be cut by 50 percent while that of Class III employees will be cut by 25 percent. There will be no cut in the salaries of remaining classes in the state bureaucracy,” he said.
Loading...

The decision has been taken after a detailed deliberation with various unions of employees, he said.

“I hope the public representatives will cooperate with the state finance department as a strong financial support is required for the state in this ongoing fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Pawar said the state's economy has been affected due to the coronavirus crisis and reduction of resources following the lockdown.

Also Read : COVID-19: Uddhav Wins Praise but Is Maharashtra Govt Doing Enough?

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...