COVID-19: 60% Cut in Salaries of Maha MLAs, MLCs, Including CM

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 31 March, said there would be a 60 percent cut in this month's salaries of public representatives in the state, including the chief minister, in view of coronavirus affecting the economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the decision has been taken after consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and various unions of employees.

In an official statement, Pawar announced a 60 percent cut in the March salaries of the chief minister, all other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and representatives of local governing bodies.