40 Workers Trying to Flee to UP From Mumbai Caught & Booked

“Scared of the action, the driver started driving back to Mumbai. When the truck reached Anand Nagar check-post in Thane, the police checked the vehicle and found the labourers travelling in it,” he added.

When asked why they were going to UP, the labourers told the police that they were concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai and hence wanted to return to their native places, Gawde added.

They have been booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country from Tuesday, 24 March, midnight, asserting that it was necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

