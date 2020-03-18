COVID-19: 4 With ‘Home Quarantine’ Stamp Deboarded From Maha Train
Four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were deboarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garib Rath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday, 18 March, after co-passengers raised an alarm, the Western Railway said.
The four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garibrath at Palghar station when the travel ticket examiner and co-passengers raised an alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said, adding that they had arrived from Germany and were headed to Surat.
After being deboarded, they were taken to a government hospital in Palghar.
"The doctor and the local authorities checked them and later allowed them to go ahead by road," he added.
The railway authorities said that the Garib Rath Express does not have a halt at Palghar, but when the passengers raised alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, the train was given an unscheduled halt there.