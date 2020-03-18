COVID-19: 4 With ‘Home Quarantine’ Stamp Deboarded From Maha Train
As a preventive measure, 14 days quarantine at home is being advised. Image for representation purposes only.
As a preventive measure, 14 days quarantine at home is being advised. Image for representation purposes only.(Image: ITBP)

COVID-19: 4 With ‘Home Quarantine’ Stamp Deboarded From Maha Train

PTI
India

Four Germany-returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were deboarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garib Rath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday, 18 March, after co-passengers raised an alarm, the Western Railway said.

The four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garibrath at Palghar station when the travel ticket examiner and co-passengers raised an alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said, adding that they had arrived from Germany and were headed to Surat.

The four passengers were screened at the Mumbai international airport, where they were found negative for coronavirus. However, they were advised 14 days of home quarantine, as mentioned in the stamp on their hands, the official said.

After being deboarded, they were taken to a government hospital in Palghar.

Loading...
The home quarantine stamp.
The home quarantine stamp.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

"The doctor and the local authorities checked them and later allowed them to go ahead by road," he added.

The railway authorities said that the Garib Rath Express does not have a halt at Palghar, but when the passengers raised alarm after seeing the stamp on their hands, the train was given an unscheduled halt there.

Also Read : Maharashtra To ‘Tag’ People In Home-Quarantine, Will Stamp Hand

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...