COVID-19: 227 Cases Reported in One Day, Total Rises to 1,251
The COVID-19 crisis appeared escalated on Monday, 30 March, with at least 11 new deaths including of six from Telangana who had attended a religious congregation in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month, while the government reported 227 fresh cases of infection nationwide, the highest one-day record increase.
While there are more than 1,100 active cases, nearly 100 have been cured.
While the Union Health Ministry maintained the deadly virus was still in the local transmission stage in India and yet to move to the community transmission phase, the Supreme Court cautioned that fear and panic are becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.
The government also said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as "fake" social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.
At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. At least 25 fresh cases were reported from Delhi alone, taking the national capital's tally to 97, as per the Delhi Health Department.
We'll get through this!
