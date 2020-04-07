COVID-19: 14-Month-Old Boy Dies in Gujarat, Death Toll Now at 16
A 14-month-old baby boy, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Sunday, 5 April, died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday, said officials.
The toddler, son of a migrant labourer-couple having no recent travel history, died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar, said an official release. He was in a critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital, it said.
The boy, who tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, was as on ventilator support and eventually died due to multiple organ failure, said the release.
He becomes the youngest patient to succumb to COVID- 19 in Gujarat, where the death toll has now gone up to 16.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)