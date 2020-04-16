COVID-19: 107 New Cases in Mumbai as City Tally Crosses 2000-Mark
The tally of coronavirus patients in Mumbai crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday, 16 April with 107 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to a BMC release, 107 new persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 2,043.
During the same period, three more patients died due to the pandemic in the city, taking the toll to 116, it said.
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 12,759, on Thursday, 16 April, including 10,824 active cases, 1,514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
Meanwhile, as air travel remains suspended in the country till 3 May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed that if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first phase of lockdown period (25 March-14 April), the airline shall refund the full amount within a period of 3 weeks from date of request of cancellation.
