Covaxin Shows 77.8% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials: Bharat Biotech

In its phase 3 clinical trial results, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin showed 77.8 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, the manufacturer of the indigenous vaccine said in a statement.

The company has also stated that Covaxin has demonstrated 93.4 percent effusiveness against severe symptomatic COVID and 65.2 percent against the Delta variant. The vaccine was found to offer 63.6 percent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.

According to the clinical trail preprint, a study which has not been peer reviewed, phase 3 trials were conducted in 25 Indian hospitals in a double-blind, randomised method.

Bharat Biotech also stated that safety analysis of the clinical trails concluded that adverse events reported were similar to the placebo, with 12 percent subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 percent subjects experiencing serious adverses events.