Covaxin Shows 77.8% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials: Bharat Biotech
According to the company statement, Covaxin has demonstrated 65.2 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant.
In its phase 3 clinical trial results, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin showed 77.8 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, the manufacturer of the indigenous vaccine said in a statement.
The company has also stated that Covaxin has demonstrated 93.4 percent effusiveness against severe symptomatic COVID and 65.2 percent against the Delta variant. The vaccine was found to offer 63.6 percent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.
According to the clinical trail preprint, a study which has not been peer reviewed, phase 3 trials were conducted in 25 Indian hospitals in a double-blind, randomised method.
Bharat Biotech also stated that safety analysis of the clinical trails concluded that adverse events reported were similar to the placebo, with 12 percent subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 percent subjects experiencing serious adverses events.
Covaxin Effectively Neutralises Delta Variant: NIH
American National Institute of Health (NIH) on 30 June stated that Covaxin effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, reported PTI.
"The results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively."NIH
Meanwhile, the CoWIN dashboard reflects that 4.15 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered so far. This is inclusive of both the supply to the Centre, as well as to private entities.
