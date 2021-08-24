Court Rejects Interim Bail Pleas of Elgar Parishad Accused Navlakha, Teltumbde

The Pune police had claimed that the speeches had triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located at the city's outskirts, on the day after the conclave.

The police had further claimed that the conclave had been backed by Maoists. 11 activists were booked by the NIA in the case for alleged links with Maoists.

The NIA had recently submitted a list of seventeen draft charges against the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. These charges include waging of war against the Government of India, which is punishable by death.