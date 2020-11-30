Court Orders Probe in Riots Case Put Away by Delhi Police: Report

A Delhi Court has ordered the police to file an FIR and conduct a “fair, independent and impartial” investigation into a riots case which the police had previously closed, despite the fact that video recording against the accused had been submitted as evidence, according to The Indian Express.

The order, passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Fahad Uddin and dated 23 November, pertains to a case where a resident of Yamuna Vihar was allegedly shot on 24 February, amid riots in the national capital.

According to The Indian Express, Saleem, of Yamuna Vihar was allegedly shot when his neighbours Subhash Tyagi and Ashok Tyagi opened fire and attacked his house. Saleem further alleges that his neighbour Nasheer was also shot.