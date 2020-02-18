Court Directs CBI to Hand Over Charge Sheet Docs in INX Media Case
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 18 February, directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.
The Chidambarams were present in the court.
CBI had registered its case on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case.