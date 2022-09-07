'Hate Created in the Name of Caste & Religion': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, 7 September, warned the country could plunge into civil war if hatred over caste and religion is allowed to spread.

Addressing a press conference in Kanyakumari ahead of the launch of the party's 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gehlot also said there was a need to give the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' as an atmosphere had been created in the country, for the first time since Independence, that there is hate, tension and violence. The whole country is concerned about this, he said.

"We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now," Gehlot said.

"There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can go towards civil war," he said.