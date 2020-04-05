Couldn’t Have Wished for Better: Brit Cured of COVID-19 in Kerala

With 306 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths, Kerala's medical system is under a lot of pressure to help the patients.

Now, Brian Lockwood, a British citizen who tested positive while travelling in the state, has praised the state's facilities, saying "the medical team was world-class. They were compassionate, caring but also professional. I could not have wished for better care."

In an interview with India Today, the 57-year-old praised Kerala's healthcare system, and thanked the doctors who cured him, as he was discharged from Kalamassery Medical College .