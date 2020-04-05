Couldn’t Have Wished for Better: Brit Cured of COVID-19 in Kerala
With 306 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths, Kerala's medical system is under a lot of pressure to help the patients.
Now, Brian Lockwood, a British citizen who tested positive while travelling in the state, has praised the state's facilities, saying "the medical team was world-class. They were compassionate, caring but also professional. I could not have wished for better care."
In an interview with India Today, the 57-year-old praised Kerala's healthcare system, and thanked the doctors who cured him, as he was discharged from Kalamassery Medical College .
'Don't Think I Would Have Been Treated Any Better in UK'
Lockwood narrated how he was taken to the hospital, along with his wife, moments before boarding a flight to Dubai. His test results had just shown him as coronavirus positive. After weeks of treatment, Brian was finally discharged
According to the interview, Lockwood was treated by Dr Fathahudeen and Dr Jacob, whose care and professionalism really helped him.
“I do not think I would have been treated any better in the UK. All the medical decisions were made at the right time and they were all there to get the best outcome for their patients. They also kept my wife informed constantly of my condition which I know helped her tremendously.”Brian Lockwood
The couple will now go through an observation period in a government facility in Kochi. They will be allowed to leave after that.
Out of Kerala's total cases, about 50 have successfully recovered.
(With inputs from India Today.)
