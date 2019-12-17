I Could Say It Was a Lesson : Shah on BJP’s Role in Maha Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the political drama that ensued in Maharashtra recently could be a lesson for him in hindsight.
Speaking at an event organized by India Today and Aaj Tak, on Tuesday 18 December, the minister said that his party did not fail, but the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) wasn’t able to form a government, because its ally Shiv Sena got greedy.
In October 2019, Maharashtra went into assembly elections in which the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance emerged victorious.
However, the alliance was not able to form a government, as the Sena remained adamant on equal sharing of the chief ministerial post, a demand the BJP did not relent to.
Eventually, Presidents Rule was imposed in the state and after much political drama, Shiv Sena along with Congress and NCP formed the government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
(With Inputs from PTI)