I Could Say It Was a Lesson : Shah on BJP’s Role in Maha Elections

Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the political drama that ensued in Maharashtra recently could be a lesson for him in hindsight.

Speaking at an event organized by India Today and Aaj Tak, on Tuesday 18 December, the minister said that his party did not fail, but the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) wasn’t able to form a government, because its ally Shiv Sena got greedy.

The minister maintained that the party was never on board for a non-BJP Chief Minister for the state.

In October 2019, Maharashtra went into assembly elections in which the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance emerged victorious.

However, the alliance was not able to form a government, as the Sena remained adamant on equal sharing of the chief ministerial post, a demand the BJP did not relent to.

Eventually, Presidents Rule was imposed in the state and after much political drama, Shiv Sena along with Congress and NCP formed the government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With Inputs from PTI)

