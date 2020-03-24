WHO Expects India to Take Aggressive Action Against Coronavirus

Lauding India for its role in eliminating two 'silent killers' – small pox and polio – the World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the country to take aggressive action against the global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 that has claimed over 16,000 lives across the world so far.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Michael J Ryan, WHO Executive Director said the future of this pandemic will largely depend on what densely populated countries like India and China do to tackle this unprecedented health crisis.