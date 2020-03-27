Vistara Announces Compulsory Unpaid Leave for Senior Employees

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Friday, 27 March, announced senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay of up to three days as a measure to further reduce the airline's cost amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crews and ground handling services will be unaffected.

"While we are doing all possible, including a recruitment freeze, we have to look at other means to further reduce our cost," Thng said in his email to employees, which has been accessed by PTI.