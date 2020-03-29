COVID-19: 2 Punjab Villages Impose Lockdown to Keep Outsiders Away
Two villages in Punjab have gone into complete self-quarantine, blocking all entries for people from outside to ensure the new coronavirus does not sneak into their areas.
Residents of Ageta village in Patiala, the home district of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Ranghera Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib district have put up blockades at all entry points. They also do not allow any villager going out except in emergency situations.
“We decided to bar outsiders in our village in order to protect our villagers from coronavirus. Safety of people is our prime concern," said Singh, adding they do not even allow villagers to go outside.
The villagers have parked tractors and erected barricades at three entry points on Sirhind-Nabha road.
Ageta village, near Nabha in Patiala, has also adopted the same strategy.
Groups of young men from the village have been deputed at all 'nakas' (check posts) to ensure the self-imposed lockdown.
Preneet Kaur, the Patiala MP and wife of Punjab CM, had congratulated the Ageta village sarpanch for their effort.
Ageta village has a population of 750 people while Ranghera Khurd has 700 villagers.
Asked about supply of essential commodities, Davinder Singh of Ranghera Khurd said most of villagers grow vegetables and have sufficient milk supply.
However, Baljinder Singh Ageta village sought help for daily wagers, saying they are facing hardships because of loss of jobs and poor financial condition.
As of Sunday, Punjab has reported total 38 positive COVID-19 cases .
