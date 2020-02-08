Coronavirus: Two Chinese Nationals Under Observation in Chennai
Two Chinese nationals have been admitted in the Internal Medicine department at Chennai’s Stanley Medical College and Hospital amid alarm over the rapid spread of coronavirus.
According to a report, one of the two admitted in the hospital has been diagnosed with severe influenza, and as a precautionary measure both have been kept under observation.
The two men had arrived in Chennai about two weeks ago. “Though neither of them was showing any symptoms, they were taken to the hospital in view of the recent outbreak of the virus ... We are currently awaiting their test results which have yet to return. Once the reports are back, if it’s confirmed that they are negative for the virus, we will discharge them soon,” said Dr K Kolandasamy, the state’s Director of Public Health (DPH), according to the The News Minute.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases reported from the state, said the report.
A statement issued by the state health department read: “So far, 36 samples have been taken from the passengers and sent for testing at King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, Chennai (32), National Institute of Virology, Pune (4). The samples of 32 passengers are processed and negative for coronavirus infection. The results of the remaining passengers are awaited.”
India Today reported that doctors who have been attending to the two Chinese nationals have complained of negligence by hospital authorities. The doctors have alleged that they do not have the necessary gear to treat patients under observation for coronavirus infection.
The report quoted a letter by the Internal Medicine Residents addressed to the HOD of the department, which reads: "We are aware that 4 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted on 5 February 2020. Two symptomatic cases were admitted in the 1st floor and 2 asymptomatic cases were admitted in the 6th floor of the NTB block where there is a high inflow of patients and visitors. Even after 48 hours, proper Isolation and Quarantine measures haven't been taken care of as per CDC and WHO guidelines: Risking the lives of all healthcare workers, patients and visitors inside the hospital."
(With inputs from India Today and The News Minute)
