How Empathy Not Hate Helped Southern States Trace Jamaat Attendees

As of Wednesday evening, 738 people in Tamil Nadu have COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the state Health Department. Out of this, the source of the disease in 679 people can be traced to a single place – the ijtema or prayer event held between 8 and 21 March by the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic organisation, at its Nizamuddin headquarters in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu health officials with the help of the state's police and intelligence have managed to trace and isolate 1,480 persons who attended the event. Health officials in Tamil Nadu had earlier estimated that 1,500 people from the state had attended the New Delhi meeting.