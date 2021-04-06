COVID Symptoms to Look Out for: The Common, the Rare, the Severe
Here are all the old and newly added, common and rare COVID symptoms you should be aware of.
It started with a fever and dry cough. And then came sore throat and loss of smell. But there's also breathlessness, delirium, and even stroke. Is it COVID is or just a passing viral fever? Where do the symptoms of COVID begin and where do they end?
Many, especially young healthy individuals, may experience no symptoms at all, but in others, a combination of different symptoms can manifest in different degrees.
Here are all the old and newly added, common and rare COVID symptoms you should be aware of.
The Most Common Symptoms
Fever, sore throat and dry cough have been listed as the most common, and earliest symptoms of COVID-19 by health authorities across the world.
These were the first symptoms associated with COVID to be recognised back in December 2019, and continue to the be the most widely reported symptoms across the world.
Other fairly common symptoms that were subsequently added to the official list of symptoms by the World Health Organization (WHO) include:
- Body ache
- Tiredness
- Diarrhoea
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
In June 2020, loss of smell and taste were added to the symptoms of COVID-19 infection. And these symptoms are so common among patients of COVID that they came to define the illness, often being used to diagnose it.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), these symptoms are usually mild, and escalate gradually.
Telling COVID From Other Infections
Previously, Dr Anshu Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Neurology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi told FIT, "Just the loss of taste and smell is not good enough reason to self-isolate. These symptoms are commonly seen in other influenza and flu for various reasons."
This is also true from other common symptoms, like sore throat and cough that, that overlap with other infections.
This is the reason why the order of the onset of these symptoms has also been closely watched by experts.
A recognisable pattern in the onset of COVID could further help distinguish a COVID-19 infection from a common cold or the flu.
A study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health points to how, while influenza typically begins with a cough, the first symptom of COVID-19 is fever.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should get tested if you develop a fever, followed by one or more of the other mentioned symptoms and have taken part in any activity that has put you at risk of being within six feet (for 15 minutes) of someone who may be infected.
Symptoms You May Miss
Over the course of the past few months, as we have come to understand the infection and its manifestations better, different studies have found patterns of other symptoms associated with the illness.
These include skin rashes, the inability to stay awake, nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, among others.
According to the CDC, some people may also notice blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds.
Furthermore, because the infection primarily affects the lungs, there is also a chance of it causing other related complications due to lack of oxygen supply, including seemingly unrelated cardiovascular complications.
Ring the Alarm Bells If...
...Any of the above-listed symptoms turn severe, says the MoHFW.
Other than that, the WHO also strongly advises getting immediate medical hep if you experience the following serious symptoms.
- Shortness of breath
- Pain or pressure in the chest
- Loss of speech or movement
Some other rare but serious symptoms include:
- Delirium
- Paralysis
- Inability to wake up or stay awake
In some severe cases, COVID can also lead to abnormal blood clots that can be life threatening. This can also lead to the patient having a stroke, even if their other outwardly symptoms are mild.
Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
Prevention is Still The Best Medicine
Given that we can't be absolutely certain of how severely the infection might manifest, as well as the long-term symptoms still largely being a mystery to us, prevention still remains the most prudent path.
Get vaccinated when you’re able to, continue washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, avoid going out in public when not necessary, and maintain social distancing and stay masked up when you do.
The WHO also recommends maintaining at least a one-metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.
(This was first published on FIT.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.