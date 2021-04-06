COVID Symptoms to Look Out for: The Common, the Rare, the Severe

It started with a fever and dry cough. And then came sore throat and loss of smell. But there's also breathlessness, delirium, and even stroke. Is it COVID is or just a passing viral fever? Where do the symptoms of COVID begin and where do they end?

Many, especially young healthy individuals, may experience no symptoms at all, but in others, a combination of different symptoms can manifest in different degrees.

Here are all the old and newly added, common and rare COVID symptoms you should be aware of.