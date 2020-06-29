Corona Survey 1st in Containment Zones, Then in Entire Delhi: MHA

Union Home Ministry on Friday said that door-to- door health survey in Delhi will be completed by 30 June.

The serological survey is one that involves collecting blood samples to determine whether a person is infected with the novel coronavirus. It will also be used to detect whether the person was infected with the said virus in the past and identify antibodies being produced to combat COVID-19.

In a series of tweets last week, Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned about the meetings done earlier to combat COVID-19 in the national capital.

On 25 June, Union Home Secretary had reviewed implementation of various decisions on COVID-19 in Delhi which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by Home Minister AmitShah. “Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, DG ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary and Health Secretary attended the meeting,” tweeted Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

“It was also informed in the meeting that the re-drawing of containment zones including all clusters of COVID outbreak in Delhi would be completed by 26 June as per the timeline fixed by HM, Shri @AmitShah. Completion of door to door health survey would also be done by 30 June,”" tweeted the spokesperson.