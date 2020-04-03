SC Notice to Centre After PIL Seeks Immediate Wages to Migrants

Supreme Court on Friday, 3 April, issued a notice to the Centre on hearing a petition seeking immediate direction for payment of basic minimum wages to migrant workers who have been affected by the 21-day lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta had issued notice to Centre and posted the matter for further hearing on 7 April,” advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for petitioners Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj through video conferencing, said.