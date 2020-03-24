COVID-19: To Enforce Lockdown, Petrol, Diesel Sale Stopped in Pune

To deter people from venturing out, the administration on Tuesday, 24 March, took the stringent step of stopping petrol and diesel sale at the pumps in the Pune city.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram issued a notification to this effect, addressed to the District Petrol/Diesel Pump Association, exercising powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The order did not specify how long the ban will be in force. Only government officials who are on essential and emergency duties as well as private individuals working towards "control and eradication of COVID-19 and working in the field of essential and emergency services" and those who need to travel to get medical treatment are allowed to buy fuel, it said.