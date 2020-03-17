COVID-19: Shirdi Saibaba Temple to Remain Closed for Devotees
Taking a cue from several other places of worship, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi has decided to close temple for devotees from 3 pm on Tuesday, 17 March. The temple will remain closed till further notice.
This comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government’s advisory to shut down malls, theatres, and colleges as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
The Shirdi Sai Baba temple is the latest among a string of others to have closed down for devotees. On Monday, the Trust for Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple issued a similar notice.
Two days after providing hand sanitisers to every devotee that entered temple premises, the Siddhivinayak temple has been shut till further notice.
