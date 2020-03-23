200 Booked for Violating Lockdown Orders in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Monday, 23 March booked 200 people for violating the lockdown orders imposed in the wake of the coronavirus threat, an official said.

Police lodged 70 FIRs against the violators under Section 188 of the IPC for not adhering to the government order and loitering around without any valid reason, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

Among those booked are traders who opened their shops despite not dealing in essential commodities. The SSP told PTI that people were allowed to go to the market only for the purchase of daily-need items.

The district has been locked down till 25 March under Section 2/3/4 of Epidemic Disease Act 1987 amid the coronavirus threat, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Goods carriers ferrying essential commodities were, however, allowed to ply on the roads.