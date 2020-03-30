PM-CARES Relief Fund: How to Contribute to Coronavirus Relief Fund

COVID-19 has infected more than seven lakh people in the world thus far and the number of cases continues to climb. In India, positive cases have touch 1,071.

In light of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund. The relief fund is aimed to provide relief to those affected by an emergency/distress situation such as the one brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.