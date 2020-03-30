PM-CARES Relief Fund: How to Contribute to Coronavirus Relief Fund
COVID-19 has infected more than seven lakh people in the world thus far and the number of cases continues to climb. In India, positive cases have touch 1,071.
In light of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund. The relief fund is aimed to provide relief to those affected by an emergency/distress situation such as the one brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
There are several ways to contribute to the PM-CARES relief fund. This includes payment via debit/credit cards, through cheque/draft via NEFT and RTGS, by visiting the official website www.pmindia.gov.in, through internet banking, UPI( BHIM/Amazon Pay/PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik etc). Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).
Steps to Contribute to PM-CARES Relief Fund Online
- Visit the official website of the government pmindia.gov.in.
- Click on the link 'Click Here For Donation Details'.
- User can either use the QR code or click on 'Click here for online donation'.
- It will redirect to a new page, where the user needs to check the box and click on proceed.
- Then select payment category and click on 'Donation'.
- A form will appear, in which the user need to fill all the required information and click on 'submit'.
- Confirm the details.
- List of payment options will appear. Select any payment mode which is suitable and then click on 'Click Here' option.
- After the completion of payment, the user will be redirected to the invoice page.
