Pradhan Showman: Tharoor, Chidambaram on PM’s Call to Light Diyas
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday, 3 April, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his video message, saying in a tweet that there was no vision of the future in it and it was just a feel-good moment "curated by India's photo-op Prime Minister".
The prime minister urged people to switch off the lights at home and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, 5 April to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.
Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the prime minister, saying that while “symbolism was important, serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important”. He criticised his failure to announce financial measures for the poor, whose livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
‘People Left Disappointed’: NCP
Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was expected Modi would speak about measures being taken to combat COVID-19, but people were instead told to light lamps.
“People were left quite disappointed after Modi’s speech,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.
“People were expecting he would talk about what measures the Centre has taken for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, steps being taken to give relief to the affected people. But were instead told to light up lamps,” added Malik.
In his previous call for a janata curfew on 22 March, Modi had asked people to gather on their balconies and applaud those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. This led to people congregating on roads and violating social distancing norms.