Pradhan Showman: Tharoor, Chidambaram on PM’s Call to Light Diyas

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was expected Modi would speak about measures being taken to combat COVID-19, but people were instead told to light lamps.

“People were left quite disappointed after Modi’s speech,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.

“People were expecting he would talk about what measures the Centre has taken for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, steps being taken to give relief to the affected people. But were instead told to light up lamps,” added Malik.

In his previous call for a janata curfew on 22 March, Modi had asked people to gather on their balconies and applaud those on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. This led to people congregating on roads and violating social distancing norms.