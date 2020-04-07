UP COVID-19 Patient Caught Fleeing Hospital by Leaping From Window
A 60-year-old coronavirus patient allegedly escaped from a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, on the night of 6 April, NDTV reported. However, the man was found about 3 km from the hospital and brought back.
He allegedly broke a windowpane of the isolation ward and used his own clothing as a rope to climb down.
The man who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat had reportedly attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital along with a group of 17 people from Nepal who had attended this event, as per the report.
"He was extremely well-behaved and gave no trouble to anyone," NDTV quoted the hospital's Chief Medical Officer RK Tandon, as saying.
The Markaz Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi is seen to be the source of the recent spike in coronavirus cases across India; states have been tracking down and quarantining members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary sect, who travelled extensively risking chances of infection.
BJP councillor from Sriniwaspuri and member of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s standling committee Rajpal Singh has claimed that the civic body plans to demolish the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin.
Several publications like Dainik Jagran and Nai Dunia besides right wing portal Opindia published stories saying that there are plans to demolish the multi-storey building, mainly based on Rajpal Singh’s version.
However, the SDMC says that they have no such plans of demolishing the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz and that this is just Rajpal Singh’s personal opinion.
(With inputs from NDTV)
We'll get through this!
