UP COVID-19 Patient Caught Fleeing Hospital by Leaping From Window

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient allegedly escaped from a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, on the night of 6 April, NDTV reported. However, the man was found about 3 km from the hospital and brought back.

He allegedly broke a windowpane of the isolation ward and used his own clothing as a rope to climb down.

The man who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat had reportedly attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital along with a group of 17 people from Nepal who had attended this event, as per the report.

"He was extremely well-behaved and gave no trouble to anyone," NDTV quoted the hospital's Chief Medical Officer RK Tandon, as saying.