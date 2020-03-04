Coronavirus Panic to Divert Attention from Delhi Violence: Mamata

"Today some people are shouting corona, corona (coronavirus) a bit too much. Yes, it's a dreaded disease but don't create panic. Some (TV) channels are creating hype over it to suppress Delhi violence. Do report when it occurs. We don't want the disease to spread, but don't create panic," she told a TMC meeting in South Dinajpur.

A total of 28 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in India so far, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. None of these are in West Bengal.