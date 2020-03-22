COVID-19: Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka Enforce Complete Lockdown

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, several states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka have called for a complete shutdown. The move is to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday, 22 March, after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. This figure includes 39 foreign nationals – including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, and one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

Six deaths have been reported so far, from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar.