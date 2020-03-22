COVID-19: Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka Enforce Complete Lockdown
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, several states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka have called for a complete shutdown. The move is to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday, 22 March, after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. This figure includes 39 foreign nationals – including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, and one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.
Six deaths have been reported so far, from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar.
CM Amarinder Singh Orders Lockdown in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a complete lockdown till 31 March in the state. All essential government services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines to remain functional.
The authorities have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately.
Punjab has, so far, reported 14 cases of the novel coronavirus.
Roads and public places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh wore a deserted look on Sunday. Markets, milk booths were shut and even gated communities have locked up their gates.
Only Essential Services in Rajasthan Till 31 March
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a complete lockdown in the state, barring essential and medical services, till 31 March.
This decision was taken after a high-level meeting with the top officials.
All government offices, malls, factories will be shut and public transport will be suspended during this period.
So far, 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
“In this period of disaster, people should not have any problem related to food. More than one crore families, linked to the National Food Security Act, will get free wheat till May," said Gehlot.
In urban areas, families in need, street vendors and daily wage workers will be provided food packets. Food will be distributed in collaboration with the district administration municipalities. Social security pensions will be disbursed in the first week of April. Factory workers will get paid leaves during the lockdown.
State Borders Closed in Karnataka
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that the state's borders will be closed as a precautionary measure.
All domestic passengers will also be screened along with international passengers.
The state government has also cancelled exams for 10th standard, scheduled to commence on 27 March, until further notice. Yediyurappa has appealed to the people in the cities to avoid traveling to their hometowns or villages.
The 1700-bed Victoria Hospital will be converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, while a 24x7 'war room' will be set up in Bengaluru to coordinate efforts. A task force to coordinate state and district level efforts will also be set up, he said.
52,785 People in Home Quarantine in Kerala
Kerala has been leading the front when it comes to preventive measures. At least 52,785 people are in home quarantine, while 228 are under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals.
All educational institutions, offices, shops have been asked to shut down. All bus stops, railway stations, markets, shops, hotels, malls and small time eateries.
Mass religious gatherings to be avoided. Travancore Devaswom Board has restricted the entry of devotees into temples till 31 March.
No devotees will be allowed into Sabarimala temple for 10-day annual fest from 29 March. Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple is also to remain shut till further notice.
Appeal in Maharashtra to Avoid Crowded Places
The Maharashtra government has also appealed for people to stop over crowding in public spaces, trains and buses. And cities like Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur are also under lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
