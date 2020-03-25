Coronavirus Pandemic: Goa Reports First Three Confirmed Cases
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, 25 March, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.
The condition of the trio, admitted in Goa Medical College and Hospital, is stable, the officials added.
