Coronavirus Pandemic: Goa Reports First Three Confirmed Cases
A tourist wearing mask walks through a street in Mumbai. Image used for representation.
A tourist wearing mask walks through a street in Mumbai. Image used for representation.(Photo: AP)

Coronavirus Pandemic: Goa Reports First Three Confirmed Cases

PTI
India

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, 25 March, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.

This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.

The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.

All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.

The condition of the trio, admitted in Goa Medical College and Hospital, is stable, the officials added.

Also Read : Coronavirus: Delhi HC Suspends Functioning Till 15 April

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...