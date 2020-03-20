Coronavirus Outbreak: UPSC Defers Civil Services Exam Interviews

UPSC started conducting Personality Test for candidates who cleared the Civil Services Main Exam (written) from 17 February 2020 but the remaining interviews had to be postponed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 virus in our country.

The interview has been postponed as a preventive measure to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Many universities and schools have cancelled classes to avoid large gathering of students as the virus spreads through human contact.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has turned into a pandemic, with the number of positive cases increasing rapidly. There have been nearly 2,37,000 positive cases of the coronavirus reported globally, 195 of which are in India. Tere have been 4 deaths in India.

Students are advised not to panic and to keep a check on the official UPSC website for any further updates on the Personality Test (interview).