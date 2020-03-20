Coronavirus Outbreak: UPSC Defers Civil Services Exam Interviews
The Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) has deferred the Personality Tests (interviews) for all the candidates who gave the Civil Services Examination in 2019 due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. UPSC released a notice on their official website, declaring the same.
The official notice released by UPSC reads, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 scheduled from 23 March 2020 to 3 April 2020 are deferred till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time.”
UPSC started conducting Personality Test for candidates who cleared the Civil Services Main Exam (written) from 17 February 2020 but the remaining interviews had to be postponed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 virus in our country.
The interview has been postponed as a preventive measure to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Many universities and schools have cancelled classes to avoid large gathering of students as the virus spreads through human contact.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has turned into a pandemic, with the number of positive cases increasing rapidly. There have been nearly 2,37,000 positive cases of the coronavirus reported globally, 195 of which are in India. Tere have been 4 deaths in India.
Students are advised not to panic and to keep a check on the official UPSC website for any further updates on the Personality Test (interview).
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
