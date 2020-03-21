Maharashtra Govt Asks Firms To Not Cut Wages, Terminate Employees
The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory to private firms asking them to not cut salaries or terminate employees during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected at least 63 people in the state until now.
The state with the highest number of coronavirus cases so far is under lockdown for over a week now with malls, schools and colleges shut, public transport running empty and only essential shops being allowed to stay open.
In a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour, the government said:
“In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consistent efforts of the government requesting the citizens to remain at home and not to venture out, will constraint the worker/employee to report for work. There may be such incidence that on this pretext, the employer may dispense with their service of the workers or may force the workers/employees to go on leave without wages/ salaries. In the backdrop of such challenging situation, all Employers of Public/Private Establishments may be advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from job or reduce their wages.” (SIC)
The circular also said that if any worker takes leave then they should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages.
With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state now records 63 cases of COVID-19 in total, confirmed state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While addressing a press conference, Tope said there are more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals across Maharashtra.
We'll get through this!
