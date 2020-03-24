COVID-19: Wedding Planners Consider Changing Cancellation Policies

Most wedding planners place the order for flowers much ahead of the wedding date. The vendors have to, further, place orders with those who own fields and pluck the flowers. Once an order is placed and cancelled close to the date of the occasion, in most cases, full payment needs to be made.

“Four destination weddings I was supposed to execute have been cancelled this month and in April. I was supposed to plan a Holi carnival in Jaipur between 10th to 12th March which was also washed out,” says Gaurav.