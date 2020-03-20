What Places in Delhi Are Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak?
Cases of coronavirus are increasing across India. As per the latest data, the number of confirmed cases is well over 200. As of now, four people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and 20 have recovered.
As Delhi recorded its first coronavirus death, the government has issued several guidelines to prevent it from being spread further such as shutting down schools, colleges, monuments, museums, spas, gyms and swimming pools. See below to know what all places have been shut in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
School and Colleges
The state government has asked all schools and collges to remain shut till 31 March. Apart from this, more than 50 people are not allowed to gather in one place in the national capital.
Gymnasiums
Due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, Delhi government has closed all gyms and yoga centres till 31 March.
Spas, Swimming Pools
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the spas and swimming pools in Delhi have also been closed till 31 March.
Restaurants
CM Arvind Kejriwal said that all the restaurants in Delhi will remain closed till March 31 in order to keep the crowd from gathering and to promote social distancing. Although people will be able to avail of home delivery. Programmes like wedding ceremonies have also been kept aside.
Monuments and Museums
Due to increasing risk of coronavirus in the country, all the monuments in Delhi have also been closed. To protect the visitors from getting infected, the government has decided to close all the monuments and museums. The list of monuments to be closed includes Lotus Temple, Red Fort, Rajghat and Qutub Minar.
Malls and Multiplexes
In view of coronovirus, all the malls and multiplexes in Delhi-NCR have been closed till 31 March.
