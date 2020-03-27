IAS Officer Suspended for Fleeing Kerala While Under Quarantine

Kollam Collector B Abdul Nasser said Mishra had been advised to remain under quarantine, as per the protocol for overseas returnees in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. Though he underwent a medical examination, he did not show symptoms. His personal staff, including a gunman, have also been kept under observation.

When the collector got in touch with him, Mishra informed him that he was in Bangalore. However, the police said that Mishra’s mobile tower location showed that he was at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities came to know on Thursday, 26 March, that Mishra, who had been staying alone in his quarters at Kollam, was not there after health department staff, who regularly visit people in quarantine, found the lights in his house switched off, police sources said.

“When an officer leaves his jurisdiction, he is supposed to inform the government, which Mishra did not do. Also, he hasn’t taken prior permission for leaving the state,” the collector added.

A case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), police said.

(Inputs: PTI)