COVID-19: More Than 4,000 Cases in India, Death Toll at 109
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark on Monday, 6 April, with over 100 deaths reported across the country.
According to the latest Health Ministry figures, there are a total of 3,666 active cases in the country and 109 deaths so far. As many as 291 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 690, followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi at 503.
