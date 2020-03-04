Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Sets up Task Force to Monitor Situation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference, in the national capital said that a state level task force has been constituted to control the spread of coronavirus and to create awareness about the infection. The task force will be headed by Kejriwal and will comprise corporations, police and other important departments.
Kejriwal also said that efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who had tested positive for coronavirus.
‘We are concerned about situation but no need to panic,’ Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal appealed to the public to avoid crowded gatherings and urged people to wash their hands regularly.
“To control this virus, we all need to make an effort,” Kejriwal said.
“The government has set up thermal scanning stations at the airport and all those who are found with symptoms are being referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Municipal corporations in Delhi are contacting and screening tourists from four countries where most cases of the infection have come to light. The screening is being done at hotels and guesthouses in the city,” Kejriwal added.
On Tuesday, 3 March, six fresh cases of suspected coronavirus with high viral load were detected in Agra, besides one in Lucknow. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is at least one case in Delhi, one in Telangana, and one in Jaipur, where a traveller from Italy showed signs.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
