NSA Against Those Who Attack UP Police When They Enforce Lockdown
The stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped on people who attack policeman enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday, 3 April.
The state government's move to invoke the NSA comes in view of reports of several incidents of attacks on policemen enforcing the lockdown.
"The police is doing its duty by preventing people from coming out during lockdown. There have been incidents in the state in which policemen were attacked by people. To deter such persons, it has been decided to invoke NSA against such persons," a senior Home Department official said.
"In one such incident in Muzaffarnagar, a sub-inspector and a constable were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers on 1 April. When the villagers were asked to follow the prohibitory orders, they started pelting stones at the police personnel. Some other such incidents have also been reported in the state where people are not taking the lockdown seriously,” he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)