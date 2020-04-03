NSA Against Those Who Attack UP Police When They Enforce Lockdown
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Photo: PTI)

NSA Against Those Who Attack UP Police When They Enforce Lockdown

PTI
India

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped on people who attack policeman enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday, 3 April.

The state government's move to invoke the NSA comes in view of reports of several incidents of attacks on policemen enforcing the lockdown.

"The police is doing its duty by preventing people from coming out during lockdown. There have been incidents in the state in which policemen were attacked by people. To deter such persons, it has been decided to invoke NSA against such persons," a senior Home Department official said.

Also Read : Cops Attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for 'Warning Not to Gather'

Loading...
“The move is aimed at deterring those who are taking lockdown lightly and even attacking policemen when they are prevented.”
senior Home Department official

"In one such incident in Muzaffarnagar, a sub-inspector and a constable were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers on 1 April. When the villagers were asked to follow the prohibitory orders, they started pelting stones at the police personnel. Some other such incidents have also been reported in the state where people are not taking the lockdown seriously,” he said.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...