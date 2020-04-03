NSA Against Those Who Attack UP Police When They Enforce Lockdown

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped on people who attack policeman enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday, 3 April.

The state government's move to invoke the NSA comes in view of reports of several incidents of attacks on policemen enforcing the lockdown.

"The police is doing its duty by preventing people from coming out during lockdown. There have been incidents in the state in which policemen were attacked by people. To deter such persons, it has been decided to invoke NSA against such persons," a senior Home Department official said.