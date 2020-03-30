Coronavirus: 175 Tested After Mosque Event In Delhi’s Nizamuddin

Around 2,000 people in the locality have been asked to quarantine themselves, while a few are reportedly being shifted to other localities.

A man who attended the event died of coronavirus, and two others tested positive, reported NDTV, adding that people from Malaysia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia were also present at the gathering.

This is said to be the largest single group being tested at a time over suspicion of the highly contagious COVID-19, reported NDTV.

According to The Hindu, the area is completely cordoned off and drones have been deployed by the cops to ensure that no one violates the lockdown rules.