Coronavirus: 175 Tested After Mosque Event In Delhi’s Nizamuddin
At least 175 people in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been taken to various hospitals by district authorities to test for coronavirus on Monday, 30 March, amid worries that they may be exposed to a gathering in a mosque.
Around 2,000 people in the locality have been asked to quarantine themselves, while a few are reportedly being shifted to other localities.
A man who attended the event died of coronavirus, and two others tested positive, reported NDTV, adding that people from Malaysia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia were also present at the gathering.
This is said to be the largest single group being tested at a time over suspicion of the highly contagious COVID-19, reported NDTV.
According to The Hindu, the area is completely cordoned off and drones have been deployed by the cops to ensure that no one violates the lockdown rules.
Why Are People Who Attended The Event Being Tested?
A religious programme was organised in a mosque around 18 March, which was reportedly attended by 500 people.
On 27 March, six people from Andaman and Nicobar islands tested positive for coronavirus – all of whom had attended the religious event in Delhi. A 65-year-old from Srinagar and 52-year-old from Andhra Pradesh who attended the event also tested positive.
Entry to the mosque has been banned until further orders.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Hindu)
