COVID-19: Netizens Report Queues & Empty Shelves in Supermarkets
Fears of an impending lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has sent cities across India into panic mode as people thronged grocery shops and super markets to stock up on essential.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, 22 March 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has affect more than two hundred in India now.
People Hoard Essentials
Many netizens have taken to social media to talk about supermarkets and grocery stores are seeing empty racks.
By noon on Saturday 21 March, many supermarkets in Gurugram had long queues and had already run out of supplies with customers even complaining that they were not available online, reported The Hindustan Times.
Similar panic buying was also seen in Delhi reported The Times Of India.
Many also took the social media to advise fellow citizens against panicking and hoarding essentials. Some also shared stories of others who were helping those who needed supplies.
Empty Shelves, Long Queues
Across the country, people reported empty shelves and long queues, even before Prime Minister Modi made his address on 19 March.
Panic Buying Takes Over The World
Panic buying has been reported world over as many shared pictures of those most in need not being able to buy essentials.
Countries like UK, USA, countries of Europe and Australia reported panic buying of essentials for weeks now, with things like toilet paper being most hoarded.
Many have also remarked how some countries like Italy, in spite of being one of the worst affected, are not panic buying.
(With inputs from Times of India and Hindustan Times)
