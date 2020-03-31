Foreigners Who Attended Nizamuddin Event May Be Blacklisted: Govt

India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country, officials said on Tuesday, 31 March.

These foreigners were among around 8,000 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz facility in March, many of whom have shown symptoms of COVID-19, a Union Home Ministry official said.

About 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event in mid-March tested positive and at least three have succumbed to the infection in last few days.