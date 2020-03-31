Nizamuddin Markaz Denies Violating Law As Many Contract COVID-19

Markaz Nizamuddin, the place where a religious congregation left several people affected with coronavirus, on Tuesday, 31 March, said it has not violated any provision of the law and offered its premises for setting up a quarantine facility.

Markaz Nizamuddin, which is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years, will cooperate with the authorities, it said in a statement.

Delhi government on Tuesday said twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said "700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals."